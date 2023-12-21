Max Ehrich is setting the record straight after an imposter account posted his fake reaction to Demi Lovato‘s engagement to Jordan Lutes.

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” Ehrich, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 20. “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.”

The actor wished Lovato, 31, nothing but the best. “From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness,” he concluded. “I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

Earlier that day, an Instagram account went viral after sharing several photos of the former couple with captions that made it seem like Ehrich was struggling with Lovato announcing her engagement to Lutes, 26.

“I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love,” the anonymous person wrote. “Love you forever.”

In a second post, the imposter threw shade at Lutes, adding, “You’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault.”

Lovato started dating Ehrich in 2020 following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement later that year.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo called it quits.

“I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to,” she explained during her documentary Dancing With the Devil, which was released in March 2021. “All the people that were like, ‘Oh they rushed into it,’ or ‘It’s not gonna last,’ I’m like, ‘You proved them right.’ We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising.”

She added: “There’s so much more of me that I have yet to explore, and one of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within. I’m also too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I’m not willing to, like, put a label on it right this second. I think I will get there, but there’s a lot of things I have to do for myself first.”

The former child star went on to find love with Lutes in 2022 after they collaborated on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. A source previously told Us that Lovato was determined to take things slower with Lutes because of her dating history.

“They were introduced by mutual friends and have been taking it slowly, mainly because Demi’s last relationship ended so tragically,” the insider shared in September 2022. “Demi really likes Jordan Lutes [whose stage name is Jute$] but has been fooled before, so she’s taking her time getting to know him.”

Lovato confirmed on Saturday, December 16, that Lutes proposed after more than one year of dating.

“I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.,” she captioned an Instagram post. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰.”