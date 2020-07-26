Meek Mill revealed on Sunday, July 26, that he and girlfriend Milan Harris have called it quits, days after Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of cheating with the rapper.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” the “Going Bad” rapper, 33, tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Mill and the Milano Di Rouge creator, 30, share a son, who they welcomed on May 6.

The couple’s breakup came days after West, 43, claimed in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, July 21, that he had “been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek” at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in L.A. “for ‘prison reform.'” The Yeezy designer claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “out of line” for spending time with Mill, seemingly alleging that Kardashian cheated on him.

The encounter West was referring to happened in November 2018, when the aspiring lawyer and the Philadelphia native attended the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in L.A.

Mill appeared to address the allegation with an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, July 22, sharing a quote that read, “Some people aren’t loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty.” He wrote on the post, “I had to learn this thru experience.”

He also tweeted, “S—t is cappp cmon …..” Cap is slang for the word “lie.”

West’s cheating claim was just one of many shocking statements he made this week after revealing at his first presidential campaign rally on July 20 that he and Kardashian had almost aborted their first child, North, 7.

On Monday, July 21, West went on a Twitter tirade, claiming that his wife “was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

West, who was previously hospitalized in 2016 after canceling his tour, has been open about his bipolar diagnosis. Kardashian broke her silence about her husband’s recent erratic behavior on Wednesday, July 22, asking for “compassion and empathy.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported that the “Famous” rapper sought treatment for anxiety on Saturday, July 25, hours after posting a public apology to his wife “for going public with something that was a private matter.”

“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he tweeted. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”