Creed frontman Scott Stapp was married to Jaclyn Stapp for 18 years.

“She’s been through a lot and her friends are relieved she took initiative to finally file for divorce for good, giving her the ability to build a more stable life for her and her children,” a friend of Jaclyn’s exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple, who wed in July 2006, went on to welcome three children: Milan, now 17, Daniel, now 13, and Anthony, now 9. Jaclyn eventually adopted Scott’s eldest son, Jagger, 25, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Hillaree Burns.

“I wouldn’t even be here without this woman,” Scott, 50, previously told BreatheCast in June 2014. “I just thank God every day for putting her in my life. I think for all wives out there, you can be such a divine instrument for God in your husband’s lives, and that’s such a pivotal role.”

After nearly two decades of marriage, Jaclyn, 43, filed for divorce in 2023. She eventually called off her petition before Scott filed his own motion that May. Us Weekly confirmed their separation one year later.

“After much prayer and consideration, Jaclyn has chosen to end her 18-year marriage with Scott,” a rep for Jaclyn told Us in a May statement. “It’s been a long battle and while this isn’t the future she envisioned, she wishes him the best. The welfare of their children will always be her utmost concern and kindly asks for privacy during this personal time.”

A separate spokesperson for Scott also noted to Us that the singer plans to “navigate this difficult time privately.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jaclyn:

What Does Jaclyn Stapp Do for a Living?

She is currently the state director of the Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA pageants. (Jaclyn previously was the Miss Florida USA runner-up, representing her home state.)

“Participating in Miss FL Teen USA holds a special place in my heart, and being able to elevate this amazing organization is very exciting,” she said in a February statement. “Competing in Miss USA gave me the access, visibility, and experience to launch a career in entertainment and reach my business and philanthropic goals. I’m excited to bring that expertise back to my home state of Florida, to produce a modern, fresh event, and to forever change the lives of the lucky ladies who walk away with the crown.”

Jaclyn had previously won Miss New York USA in 2004 and Mrs. Florida America in 2008.

Jaclyn Stapp Is a Proponent of Philanthropy

Not only did Jaclyn meet Scott at a Muscular Dystrophy Association gala, she also runs a nonprofit called CHARM (Children Are Magical), which she founded and has served as CEO of for nearly two decades. Her father died when she was 8, so she and her four siblings were raised by a single mother, and the struggle inspired Jaclyn to start CHARM.

Additionally, the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) honored her with the Catalyst for Change award in 2016 for her mental health and addiction recovery advocacy. She is an ambassador for Child Fund International, providing housing, education, and feeding children in need. She is also a spokesperson for National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE), which works to prevent adolescent bullying, violence and suicide through proactive involvement.

Jaclyn Stapp Has Written Her Own Children’s Book

Jaclyn published Wacky Jacky in 2010, loosely inspired by her real life.

“When I overheard my children talk about experiences in school, I was inspired to share my own story to make them and others aware of the issue of bullying and how to deal with it,” she later told The Nashville Edit. “So, I told my personal story of being bullied as a child because I was different. I was called a boy with knobby knees, made fun of for my unruly thick hair, and for my Middle Eastern culture. The moral of my story became a big success as I am invited to many schools to read to the children and let them know that it’s okay to be different because that’s what makes us special.”

Jaclyn Stapp Believes in Clean Beauty Values

“Hydration is important for the body, and especially the face,” she told The Nashville Edit. “I’m a big believer in beauty sleep, cleanse your face each night, avoid the sun, wear sunblock and be happy!”

Jaclyn, who is a certified yoga instructor, further noted that she loves lip balm and primers and also swore by hydrafacials and microneedling after having children.

Jaclyn Stapp Is Relying on Her Faith Amid the Divorce

“Through every trial & tribulation, I’ve learned the power of standing firm in my truth. I discovered the unwavering strength of my own voice,” she wrote via X on Friday, May 10, after the breakup news made headlines. “In uncertainty, my faith in God remains unshakable, & a light that leads my the path. Through every storm, my faith remains unshaken.”