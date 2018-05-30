Say hello to James Kennedy’s fluffy new friend! The Vanderpump Rules star introduced Instagram to his new dog, Graham.

“Meet @mylittlegrahamcracker,” he captioned an adorable photo of the sleeping pup. “Already my angel. @raquelleviss I love you.” Kennedy shares the toy goldendoodle pooch with girlfriend Raquel Leviss.

Graham, playfully referred to as “little Graham cracker” by his human mother, already has his own Instagram account. “Visited The Grove yesterday,” the canine’s account read on Monday, May 28. “Daddy wouldn’t put me down and I was fine with that.” A beaming Kennedy was pictured cradling the tiny fella in his arms.

The pup’s first video on May 17 chronicled his initial meeting with Leviss. “Today I met my mom for the first time. I couldn’t see her, but I could hear her though the phone,” the caption read. “I can’t wait to finally be with my new family.”

Since then, the dog’s posts have only gotten sweeter. “I played with this really cute pup all day yesterday,” a video shared on Tuesday, May 29, was captioned. “He did exactly what I did! We are best fwends.” The furry puppy hilariously played with his own reflection in a mirror as he clawed and yapped at the “other dog.”

Leviss posted a still from the same moment on her own Instagram Tuesday. “Yes, he’s perfect,” she wrote.

Kennedy revealed that he sleeps with the new pooch, too. The reality star wrote alongside Instagram pics of himself and Graham cuddling in bed: “@mylittlegrahamcracker and I love taking long naps during the day.”

