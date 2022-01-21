Making new memories. Meghan King opened up about being proud to travel on her own after her split from Cuffe Owens.

“I love skiing and I wanted to go. But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me here. So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, [Utah],” King, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 20. “Today I skied by myself all day.”

Although the former reality star found that riding up the mountains with strangers was “a little bit awkward,” she described the experience as being an important step in the wake of her breakup.

“It was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne, it was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was a lot a bit the most satisfying masterdate of my life,” she continued. “This afternoon another single mama friend of mine from college @harbenhouse joined me so it’s not a full blown solo trip, but today it was. And small steps count, because each foot in front of the other allows us to travel miles we never knew could. So here’s to me. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! IM DOING IT!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum later agreed with a fan who replied that “sometimes it is better to be alone.”

King’s ski excursion comes shortly after she confirmed that she and Owens, 42, pulled the plug on their whirlwind romance.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” the Missouri native, who tied the knot with Owens in October 2021 after three weeks of dating, wrote via Instagram two months after the wedding. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

At the time, King asked for “grace and gentle kindness” from the public as she tried to “navigate this labyrinth of grief” with her family. The Bravo personality shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, from whom she split in October 2019. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2021 that the former couple finalized their divorce.

Before calling it quits, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host and President Joe Biden‘s nephew faced challenges that “ultimately put strain on the marriage,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021.

“They didn’t really get the chance to know each other,” the insider revealed. “She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it.”

As she continues to heal from her split, King has offered her followers a glimpse at how she is moving forward throughout the major life change.

“There is no shortage of people that you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique,” read a quote from Yung Pueblo that the former sales representative shared via her Instagram Story earlier this month.

King added her own thoughts to the post, writing, “Let’s raise our vibe in 2022, team. (I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places … including from within. I know my heart is incredibly right for me.)”