Not holding back. After her followers questioned her choice to stay active on social media amid her split from Cuffe Owens, Meghan King shut down the advice about how she should deal with the major life change.

The reality star, 37, took to social media to share a glimpse at her yoga routine in an Instagram video posted on Monday, January 3, writing, “Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022. It’s gonna be OK. We will do this even if we look or feel silly at times and even if the world is watching. We are I. This together. I love you.”

Some of King’s fans were quick to point out in the comments section that they didn’t expect her to be so candid following her breakup from Owens, 42. One social media user replied, “So many people made so many mean comments towards you. In 2022, work on being KIND folks. We are all doing our best to figure this thing called life out. Wishing you and your family all the best Meghan.”

Another follower wrote in response, “Except she is trying to figure out for likes … she needs to heal and get off social media.”

King, for her part, shut down the criticism, asking, “How about I decide what’s good for me and you follow along or don’t?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s comment comes shortly after she confirmed she and Owens called it quits.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” King wrote in an Instagram Story statement on December 27. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

She continued: “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

King, who tied the knot with Owens in October after just three weeks of dating, has since been spending quality time with her daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, in Florida. After news of their split made headlines, a source revealed to Us Weekly that there were issues that “ultimately put strain on the marriage.”

“They didn’t really get the chance to know each other,” the insider added. “She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it.”

The Missouri native, who shares her kids with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, noted to Us, “We spent every day together. There was no time apart since we met.”

Ahead of her nuptials with Owens, King opened up about her search for “a life partner” following her divorce from Edmonds, 51.

“Let’s be honest, like, to be in a rush might not be the smartest decision. I definitely just enjoy my time and I don’t feel like I have to do anything quote unquote by the book anymore,” the TV personality told Us in May 2021. “So I feel really comfortable with who I am, where I stand and I don’t need, you know, paperwork to tell me who I love.”