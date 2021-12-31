So long, 2021! With the new year right around the corner, Meghan King is setting some big goals.

“2022 resolution 👆🏼,” the 37-year-old former Bravo star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 30, alongside a photo of her three children playing in the sand. “I’m gonna mom the s–t outta this year. Top that. Go ahead, whadya got.”

King is spending time with daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, in Florida following her split from husband Cuffe Owens. (She shares her kids with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.)

“There’s nothing like water to keep one present and nothing like kids to keep one preoccupied,” the Missouri native captioned an Instagram Story photo of her little ones splashing on the shore. “Thanking God for both today.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s getaway comes shortly after she confirmed she and Owens, 42, called it quits. The pair tied the knot in October after just three weeks of dating.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” King wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Monday, December 27. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

She continued: “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

As news of the breakup made headlines, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that there were challenges “that ultimately put strain on the marriage” before the duo split.

“They didn’t really get the chance to know each other,” the insider revealed. “She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it.”

Following her split, the University of Mississippi alum told Us, “We spent every day together. There was no time apart since we met.”

King was previously married to Edmonds, 52, for five years before the twosome went their separate ways in October 2019. Us exclusively confirmed in May that the former couple finalized their divorce.

“It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host told Us at the time. “I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Four months later, the reality TV personality made her romance with President Joe Biden‘s nephew official on Instagram. Following their whirlwind nuptials — which were attended by the president, 79, and Dr. Jill Biden — King gushed over her budding love story.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” she told Brides magazine in October. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

At the time, a source revealed that King’s family was “a bit shocked” by the speedy ceremony. “She has very little communication with [Edmonds], but he was given a heads up a few days prior,” the insider added, noting that the former couple’s children “were part of the wedding.”