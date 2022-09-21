Meghan King's Order of Protection Request Against Ex Jim Edmonds Dropped

Meghan King‘s order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, the request has been removed after the reality star, 37, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. Amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, King alleged that Edmonds, 52, exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her virtually and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.

A representative for the former St. Louis Cardinals player addressed the allegations of abuse after the news made headlines earlier this month. “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse,” Edmonds’ rep, Steve Honig, told Us in a statement at the time.

King and Edmonds, who share daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, were married from 2014 to 2019. After offering a glimpse at their tumultuous marriage on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the duo called it quits amid rumors that the former athlete had been unfaithful.

Edmonds slammed reports of an alleged affair, telling Us in June 2019, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

He added: “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife.”

After finalizing her divorce in May 2021, King opened up about looking forward to the next chapter.

“I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now,” the Missouri native explained to Us. “So it just — it feels good. It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Since their breakup, Edmonds moved on with now-fiancée Kortnie O’Connor. Meanwhile, King exchanged vows with Cuffe Owens in October 2021. Two months later, the TV personality confirmed that the twosome pulled the plug on their relationship and their marriage was later annulled.

With reporting by Diana Cooper