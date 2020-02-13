In her element! Meghan Markle let loose and spoke to fellow stars in a behind-the-scenes video from her Forces for Change partnership with British Vogue.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, and Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful rehashed the details of her role as guest editor of the September 2019 issue in the clip. She requested via text message that the journalist help her with her Smart Works patronage, which led to a meeting over tea at Kensington Palace. Meghan became the first person ever to guest-edit British Vogue when she asked to take the arrangement a step further.

“You have an editor’s eye. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Enninful raved in the Instagram video, released on Thursday, February 13. “You were so thorough from beginning to end.”

Meghan noted the importance of having all walks of life reflected in the magazine: “Anyone, no matter who they are, picking up this issue should be able to see [themselves] in it, and that’s what I feel really proud that we’ve accomplished.”

The former actress and Enninful then celebrated their hard work with fascinators and noisemakers. “I hope it’s OK,” she said of the surprise, laughing.

Meghan later made calls to the women featured in the issue, from Laverne Cox to Yara Shahidi and Jane Fonda. “Oh, my God,” the Orange Is the New Black alum, 47, replied in shock when she realized who was on the other end of the line.

The Suits alum could not hold back her praise for the grown-ish star, 20. “I kid you not, the very first name that I said I wanted on the cover was you,” she told Shahidi.

As for Fonda, the actress, 82, gushed over Meghan’s initiative. “I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice, and I’m so honored to be part of it with those other amazing women,” she said. “Thank you so much for including me.”

The Sussexes’ official Instagram account explained the cause behind the release of the video on Thursday. “Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: ‘#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store…’” the caption read. “To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London.”

The Forces for Change issue featured 15 women who are making a positive impact on the world, as well as Meghan’s interview with Michelle Obama.