Meghan Markle Hits the Slopes With Friends for ‘Perfect’ Ski Trip

Meghan Markle indulged in a cozy ski vacation with a group of her close friends.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, appeared in a series of photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, February 29, smiling and posing with her girlfriends in the mountains.

“Wow, what a perfect trip!!” Pilates Platinum owner Heather Dorak, a longtime pal of Meghan, captioned the post, which also showed little ones getting in on the fun.

She continued, “My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!”

Another friend, mom influencer Kelly McKee Zajfen, also gushed about the trip while sharing her own pics of the trio.

“Beyond grateful for the best of friends!” she captioned her Instagram slideshow, which featured a happy Meghan striking a pose with her skis. “What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day. ❤️‍🩹.”

Meghan appeared to enjoy her time away before jumping into her next project. The Suits alum currently has a “dynamic” podcast “in the works,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

Meghan previously helmed Spotify’s “Archetypes” podcast, which tackled stereotypes against women and featured interviews with A-list celebrity guests, in August 2022. The deal she and Prince Harry inked with the streaming platform after their 2020 royal exit came to an end in June 2023. She’s now gearing up to rerelease “Archetypes” episodes and launch a new show via Lemonada.

“[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” the insider told Us. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”

As for what listeners can expect, the source said Meghan plans to “do some inner reflecting” and will share personal life stories.

Her life as a royal has been a rocky one since marrying Harry, 39, in 2018. In January 2020, the couple announced their exit from their senior royal roles and have since relocated to Montecito, California.

Meghan and Harry have been a united front amid the drama, sharing their story in Netflix’s six-part bombshell docuseries Harry & Meghan. After a handful of other projects, the couple are hoping to make their comeback in Hollywood this year, a source told Us in December 2023.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” one source said, adding that they’ve been approached for speaking engagements, entertainment jobs and business collaborations.

The pair are even considering returning to Los Angeles to get closer to the Hollywood action, the insider said.

“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption,” a second source noted.