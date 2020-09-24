There’s hope! Meghan Markle had a falling out with Jessica Mulroney, but the Duchess of Sussex has not exactly given her onetime BFF the cold shoulder.

“Jessica and Meghan are still in communication,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan didn’t want to cut Jessica out of her life completely. They are still friendly but not as close as before.”

The pair’s friendship became strained in June over the celebrity stylist’s racially charged feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter. After the So Sasha founder called out Mulroney’s “textbook white privilege” via Instagram, the TV personality threatened a libel lawsuit. Mulroney, 40, later apologized, telling Exeter that she has witnessed her “closest friend” Markle, 39, experience racism “front and centre.”

In the wake of the drama, a source exclusively told Us that Mulroney’s reference to the Suits alum in her mea culpa “was hugely offensive to Meghan.” A second insider added, “Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines. Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this. … Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

The fashion expert assured fans on Friday, September 18, that she and Markle are still close, writing on her Instagram Story, “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday.”

Mulroney received an onslaught of backlash after her feud with Exeter made headlines. Her CTV series I Do, Redo was canceled, and she lost her partnership with the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay. In addition, she stepped away from her role as a style contributor on Good Morning America.

The Canada native’s husband, Ben Mulroney, with whom she shares twin sons Brian and John, 10, and daughter Isabel, 7, also removed himself from the spotlight. In June, he announced that he was leaving the CTV entertainment show etalk after 18 years and urged the network to hire a replacement “anchor [who] is Black, Indigenous or a person of color.”