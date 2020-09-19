Jessica Mulroney Calls Meghan Markle the ‘Kindest Friend’ Amid Rumored Rift

Still BFFs. Jessica Mulroney set the record straight on her friendship with Meghan Markle and wants people to know they are still going strong.

The celebrity stylist, 40, shared her feelings about Markle, 39, via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 18.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all,” Mulroney wrote in the since-deleted post. “Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

The pair’s friendship allegedly became strained in June during Mulroney’s feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, who called out the TV personality’s “textbook white privilege.” Mulroney referenced her friendship with Markle saying she had “lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Markle wasn’t happy Mulroney brought the Suits alum into the conversation.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the insider said at the time. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

A second source added that the pals’ friendship was “less strong before this drama went down” and that Markle “is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

Mulroney’s drama with Exeter caused her to lose her CTV reality show I Do, Redo and her role as a contributor on Good Morning America.

In August, the marketing consultant remembered better days when she shared a photo of her son, Brian, 10, at Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding in May 2018. Mulroney and her husband, Ben Mulroney, also share son John, 10, and daughter Isabel, 7.

“When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away,” she captioned the post before changing it to “I see this and pure joy.” Jessica later deleted the picture entirely.

The Canada native also made her Instagram profile private after receiving criticism for her social media posts.

“People often ask why I delete certain posts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 8. “The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years…. I’m tired of looking at it.”

Jessica added, “Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.”