Ousted from the inner circle. Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once inseparable, but their friendship recently took a turn for the worse.

The former Suits star and the stylist became fast friends while the USA show was filming in Toronto, bonding over shared interests like fashion, fitness and female empowerment. Mulroney eventually lent a hand in selecting the wedding dress that Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, wore in her final episode of the legal drama.

Over the years, the pair spent time traveling the world and pursuing their dreams together. The Canadian fashion expert was one of several special guests at Markle’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry in England, and her twin sons, whom she shares with husband Ben Mulroney, took on the role of page boys at the royal ceremony.

“Proud friend. Proud mom,” Jessica later captioned an Instagram photo of her boys with Markle on the big day.

Though Jessica was ready to show her support for the California native at any turn, their friendship faced a bump in the road after Markle and her husband made their royal exit. In June 2020, the former Good Morning America personality came under fire when influencer Sasha Exeter called her out for her allegedly “very problematic behavior and antics” within the fashion community. Jessica later apologized — and tried to use her friendship with Markle to her advantage.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote via Instagram in response to Exeter’s claims. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

Days later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the former duchess wasn’t happy to have been involved in Jessica’s drama.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the insider said at the time. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Scroll down to relive the pair’s fashionable friendship up until their falling out.