Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry had a pawesome time in their namesake county of Sussex — and even hung out with some local pooches!

The Suits alum, 37, and the Captain General Royal Marines, 34, greeted well wishers and their furry companions on Wednesday, October 3. Harry laughed while kneeling down to pet a canine through the barricades. Meanwhile, Meghan grinned as she stroked another dog nearby.

During their time in Sussex, the former lifestyle blogger and the red-headed royal also spent time with locals, roamed the cathedral city of Chichester and intercepted with children at the Westbourne House School.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are big animal lovers and advocates for pet adoption. Meghan adopted her first dog, a Labrador-Shepherd named Bogart, in December 2012 after meeting Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at an animal shelter in L.A. Meghan then brought home Guy, her rescue Beagle, in March 2015.

Before moving to the U.K. after her engagement to Harry made headlines in November 2017, Meghan decided to leave Bogart behind with friends in Canada while Guy accompanied her to Kensington Palace. During her first joint interview with Harry last November, Meghan revealed that Guy is “doing just fine” as he adjusts to life across the pond.

In December 2017, Guy reportedly suffered an injury and received treatment from TV veterinarian Professor Noel Fitzpatrick. According to Mail on Sunday, Meghan was “distraught” and “very upset” about the pup’s injuries. The outlet also reported that Harry joined the former actress to visit Guy while he recovered.

Guy has received the royal treatment since moving into the palace. Back in May, the Daily Mail reported that the pup traveled to Windsor with Queen Elizabeth just one day before the royal wedding.

