The sweetest treat! Duchess Kate received a special surprise from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she marked her 39th birthday on Saturday, January 9.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a “low-key” celebration with Prince William, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. After speaking with her parents and Queen Elizabeth II, Kate was taken aback when she saw the thoughtful card and gifts she got from her brother-in-law, 36, and the Suits alum, 39. “It was a nice surprise,” the source says. “Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

Later on, Kate was showered with presents from William, 39, including diamond and sapphire earrings, “which she loves.”

Harry and Meghan’s surprise comes shortly after news broke that the duo — who relocated to California in the wake of their January 2020 royal exit — are slated to travel back across the pond for several events this year, including the queen’s 95th birthday in April and Prince Philip‘s 100th birthday in June. Us exclusively reported earlier this month that William and Harry had a “very real, very ugly” fallout last year and still have a long way to go before their bond is fully healed. However, they reconnected over video call during the holiday season.

“There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa,” royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.”

The royal siblings have faced their ups and downs over the years, and their rocky relationship was tested even further in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s step-down. When the couples last attended a public event together in March 2020, things were noticeably tense, with William and Kate seemingly avoiding eye contact with the other pair.

However, sources previously told Us that the brothers have been trying to make amends in recent months. As Harry struggled with the transition out of royal life after moving to Los Angeles, William grew wary for his younger brother’s “well-being and safety.”

“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles,” an insider explained in June 2020. “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer.”

Kate, for her part, is hoping for a cordial reunion with Harry and Meghan. The first source tells Us that the duchess has been “desperate to spend face time” with the couple and hopes to “get together” as soon as possible.

For more on Kate’s royal birthday celebration, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.