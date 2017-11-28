Say it isn’t so! According to her half-sister Samantha, Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry has been a source of strain for their family.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Samantha revealed that the Suits star’s regal romance has been a point of tension due to miscommunication. “It created some rifts with us, but people across the pond think we’re mean people saying bad things about her, but that’s not the case,” the Florida-based mother of three told Us.

Samantha, who is writing a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, also clarified that the autobiography is not about Markle, 36. “Everyone assumes my book is a slamming tell-all, which it is not. Now it can be egg in their faces and everyone can say what they think. My book is not a small piece and it is important historically. I wasn’t in a position to release what it was about. They assumed the worst and I think that’s unfair and our family members who spoke about my book shouldn’t be doing so.”

Notwithstanding the friction, Samantha gushed about her family’s excitement over the royal engagement during her chat with Us. “It was really exciting for me. I am so happy for her,” she shared. “[My father is] very excited, just like the statement he released. He is truly happy about their union, but what’s important if it’s Prince Harry or anyone else, you want to make sure someone you love gets married, that they know enough about the person they’re marrying and they’ve had a while to get to know each other. So my father and I are both so excited because they’ve had a long time to get to know each other and then know what they want to do. That’s really important for us.”

Despite Samantha’s strained relationship with her sister — the two haven’t talked since 2008, the same year Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — the budding author is hopeful that she’ll receive an invitation to the wedding.

“I hope so. I would certainly go,” she told Us. “It would be challenging in a wheelchair, but I would love to go and show her how much I love her and how happy I am about this and for her.”

Markle and Prince Harry, 33, confirmed their engagement on Monday, November 27. On Tuesday, November 28, palace officials revealed that the nuptials will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

