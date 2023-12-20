Meghan Markle has returned to her acting roots — sort of.

The Suits alum, 42, made a surprise appearance as a “slightly nerdy” team member in an ad shared via the Clevr Blends Instagram account on Tuesday, December 19.

“Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements 👀,” the video’s caption read, alluding to Markle. “💕 so grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo.”

In the ad, CEO Hannah Mendoza took followers on a tour of the company’s office. Markle could be seen lurking in the background of each clip.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing!” Mendoza said. “Our fulfillment crew, lovingly packing your lattes … they’ve been listening to Britney [Spears] on a loop since 2019.”

When Mendoza praised the brand’s “very smart” and “only *slightly* nerdy digital team,” Markle sat next to her while wearing glasses.

“Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together, our incredible, resilient ops team that have helped make this year such a big success,” Mendoza said as Markle handed her a bottle of water and attempted to fist bump a fellow employee. She missed the fist bump and started laughing as the video came to an end.

Clevr offers “upgraded functional latte drinks, so they’re all oat milk based and we use different mushrooms and probiotics and different elevated ingredients,” Mendoza told Forbes in September 2021. “The reason we do that is because a lot of people struggle with the way traditional black coffee caffeine … makes them feel.”

Markle’s Clevr connection began when she became the brand’s first high-profile investor.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Markle said in a 2020 statement to Fortune. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

Earlier this year, Mendoza shared how Markle’s initial investment has since allowed the company — which was founded in 2016 — to grow.

“Three years ago, everything changed,” Mendoza said in a February Instagram video. “None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes. Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice giveback.”

Markle’s cameo in the Clevr Blends ad is just the start of her and husband Prince Harry’s major comeback.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting the couple have some major gigs on the horizon. A second insider added, “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”