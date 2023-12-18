Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, has a big-ticket gift on his Christmas list this year — but he might be disappointed when Santa Claus swings by Montecito.

Meghan, 42, recently revealed that Archie, 4, has developed an interest in photography after hanging out with family friend Misan Harriman, who’s taken some snaps of the Sussex family over the years.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan said while moderating a Q&A for a screening of Harriman’s short film The After, which stars David Oyelowo. “Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’”

Because Leica cameras can run thousands of dollars, Meghan made it clear that Archie won’t be getting one anytime soon.

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” Meghan recalled before joking to Harriman, “So, thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, share Archie and daughter Lilibet, 2. Last month, Meghan opened up about the family’s plans for the holiday season. “We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up,” she told E! News. “And we’re enjoying every moment of it. … I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

The couple previously spent Christmas with the rest of the British royal family at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate, but they’ve spent the past few holidays in the United States after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020. (In 2019, they opted to spend the holiday with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.)

“The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time,” Harry told BBC Radio 4’s Today show in December 2017 while discussing Meghan’s first holiday with his family. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

While the duo haven’t been back to the U.K. for the holidays in a while, Harry revealed in 2021 that Elizabeth still sent presents for her great-grandchildren. “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker,” Harry recalled during an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So, breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker.”

Harry noted that Archie quickly became obsessed with the gift. “Archie wakes up in the morning and goes, ‘Waffle,’” the prince explained.