Meghan Markle returned to social media amid the royal family drama to share photos of a recent surprise visit she made to London-based animal shelter, The Mayhew.

The retired actress, 38, posted the sweet pictures to the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Wednesday, January 22, that showed her listening intently to the volunteers as she posed alongside a pooch in need.

“Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” the caption read. “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.”

The Mayhew is one of the former Suits star’s first patronages as a royal, and despite Meghan and her Prince Harry‘s recent step back from their duties, the charity is excited for the couple to continue their support in the future.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with our Patron to help more animals and people. 🐶🐱💜,” a statement from The Mayhew read on Instagram.

Pictures from Meghan’s early January visit to the kennel come in the midst of her transition out of royal life. On Monday, January 20, she was spotted smiling widely on a walk with her 8-month-old son, Archie, and their dogs in a Vancouver Island, Canada, park. The following day, Harry, 35, reunited with his wife and son Archie after ironing out the details of their new agreement with Queen Elizabeth II in London.

After lengthy conversations on the “complex” situation, the 93-year-old queen confirmed over the weekend that her grandson and Meghan would no longer use their royal titles or receive public funding for their royal responsibilities.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read on January 18.

As the couple continues to adjust to life outside of the royal family, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Meghan is “so happy” to be starting a new chapter with Harry and could be heading back to work soon.

“Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” says the insider. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”