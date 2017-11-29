Long before Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle, the producers of Suits were faced with a dilemma: Would the actress continue playing lawyer Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama as her royal romance blossomed? Ultimately, series creator Aaron Korsh decided to write her off as a precaution.

“I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning,” Korsh, 51, told the BBC in an interview published on Wednesday, November 29. “And I had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on and what are you going to do?’”

After some careful consideration, Korsh and the writers “decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out,” he said. “What we decided to do [was to] say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,’ which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let’s plan on that and it’s much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go. And the only way to write a character out like that would be if they got hit by a bus or something.”

In the end, Markle, 36, did end up leaving the show (and retiring from acting altogether), but her character luckily didn’t have to worry about any oncoming buses. Instead, Rachel will marry her boyfriend, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the onscreen couple filmed their nuptials at a hotel in Toronto. “Everything has been so on lockdown,” a source told Us.

Harry, 33, and the Los Angeles native will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

