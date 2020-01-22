Keeping their distance? Thomas Markle admitted he’s afraid that he won’t ever see his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, again in his lifetime.

In a clip from his upcoming Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, airing Wednesday, January 22, the 75-year-old retired lighting director opened up about his tense relationship with his 38-year-old daughter and her husband, Prince Harry.

“The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,” Thomas said in a clip obtained by Page Six. “I don’t think at this point they are thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.”

Thomas spoke at length about his damaged relationship with the former Suits star, including details about how he found out about the birth of his grandson, 8-month-old Archie.

“I was sitting in my car waiting to cross the border and I heard the good news from the royals is that Meghan is pregnant,” he said to the cameras. “Which is almost a joke, when you tell people that you heard it on the radio. This is my daughter talking about my grandchild … I’m not hearing about it on the phone, I’m hearing about it on the radio.”

Meghan cut her father off in May 2018 when he was spotted staging paparazzi photos of himself shortly before her wedding that same month. The retiree was still invited to attend the ceremony, but suffered a massive heart attack and confirmed that he wouldn’t be attending his daughter’s wedding in the U.K.

As Meghan continued to adjust to royal life, her relationship with her father grew more tenuous. He bashed the British royals in a number of interviews before Archie was born, but sent his well wishes to the new parents when his grandson arrived.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honor,” Thomas told the Mirror at the time.

In the midst of his daughter’s step back from her role as a senior royal, Thomas has continued to speak his mind about Meghan and Harry, 35, even alleging that the pair are “lost souls.”

“It’s disappointing to me because she actually got every girl’s dream,” he said in previously released clip from his upcoming documentary. “Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away … it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”