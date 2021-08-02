Self-love. Jessica Mulroney revealed how she’s kept her mental health in check amid recent professional and personal setbacks.

“I’ve spoken about mental illness for years as well as being a hard worker my whole life but never thought I’d have to go through intense treatment the way I did this year,” the stylist, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 1. “I don’t blame anyone, any company who erased me without investigations or what the press made me go through. Just working on myself.”

The Canada native, who came under fire in June 2020 after blogger Sasha Exeter called her out for her alleged “very problematic behavior and antics” within the fashion community, noted that “all the pain is now in the past” before giving her followers some love for having her back.

“It can be lonely having the world [and] friends distance [themselves] from you and not even ask how you are,” she continued, seemingly pointing at her fallout with longtime friend Meghan Markle. “But thankfully, you find the things that truly matter…”

The Shoe Box Project founder also shared a statement about her anxiety and how she’s dealt with it, specifically this past year.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety and social anxiety my whole life. I’ve masked it many times and this year has been heavy for all of us,” she wrote via Instagram. “Know there is hope. I’ve found it through sobriety and therapy. My life is happy again. I wish this for you all. Thank you for your love this year.”

Mulroney previously hinted at her fallout with Markle, 39, sharing an inspirational quote via her Instagram Story in June. “Life changes. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” the passage read. “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

The pair’s tight bond hit a bump in the road in June 2020 after Mulroney tried to use their friendship in her apology to Exeter, following allegations of “textbook white privilege” against the stylist.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” Mulroney wrote via Instagram in response to Exeter’s claims at the time. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that “Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha.” The insider noted that the former Suits actress found it “hugely offensive.”

The pair appeared to have mended fences in March when Mulroney received a bouquet of flowers from Markle on her birthday. However, the former Good Morning America correspondent’s aforementioned June Instagram Story post has some fans thinking they hit another rough patch.