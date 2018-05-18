Although Princess Diana tragically died 20 years ago, her presence will be felt at the royal wedding of her son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. In fact, many British citizens believe that the Suits star will pay tribute to the woman who would have been her mother-in-law by wearing one of her most beloved regal accessories.

Us Weekly exclusively spoke to royal fans outside of Windsor Castle in Berkshire County, England, on Friday, May 18, and many of them believe that Markle, 36, will honor Diana by wearing one of her historic tiaras.

Windsor local Caroline tells Us, “[Meghan]’s got a beautiful face and she’ll perhaps have a stunning tiara on.” Adds pal Jane: “I think there is some history there. I think she’s meant to wear something that Diana wore.”

Royal experts have been speculating for quite some time that the actress will wear the same tiara that Diana wore during her wedding to ex-husband Prince Charles.

“[Meghan] will have access to jewels from the royal collection made available to her by the queen,” Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told Us in December 2017. “She can choose something suitable, but she might also have the Spencer tiara, which is also Harry’s heritage and is the one Diana wore on her wedding day. Diana was very proud of her Spencer heritage and I think Harry will like his future bride to carry this tradition on.”

Added the Will & Harry biographer: [Meghan] will not own the tiara but will have the choice to wear it if she wants to. If not, she will certainly be loaned the tiara on her wedding day. Harry will present her with a necklace or something from his mother’s collection.”

The royal, 33, opened up about his late mother in a November 2017 interview after announcing his engagement to Markle, revealing how she would have felt about his fiancée. “Oh, they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry told BBC News. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so exited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier in November that Harry proposed to Markle with a ring featuring Diana’s diamonds. “The ring is is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite and the main stone itself is sourced from Botswana,” Harry noted to BBC. “The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Markle chimed in, “It’s so important to me to know that [Diana] is part of this with us.”

Other tiaras that Markle could wear include the Lover’s Knot, which was a favorite of the late Princesss of Wales. It has been worn by Duchess Kate since Diana’s death.

The Strathmore Rose tiara, which Harry’s great-grandmother the Queen Mother wore on her wedding day, features rose-cut diamonds mounted in silver and gold, while Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip, and the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, wore at her first wedding to Captain Mark Philips, was originally a diamond necklace that was made into a tiara in 1893.

The philanthropist and the Captain General Royal Marines are set to exchange vows at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!