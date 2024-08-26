Meghan Markle’s former Toronto home has hit the market.

The Daily Mail was first to report that Meghan’s previous Seaton Village abode went up for sale earlier this month. According to the official listing, the townhome is on the market for $1.895 million.

The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an outside area. The kitchen has a modern touch with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as the home utilizes white, gray and light wood.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, lived at the residence for two years back when she filmed Suits. She starred on the USA legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 for seven seasons. The Daily Express previously reported that the former actress rented the home from stylist Elizabeth Cabra.

Meghan also lived there when she and now-husband Prince Harry first began dating. In Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, 39, wrote about going to visit Meghan at the home twice a month during the beginning of their relationship.

After getting engaged to Harry in November 2017, Meghan ultimately exited Suits and moved to the U.K. In their official engagement announcement, Meghan revealed she was retiring from acting. The couple wed the following year.

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s former home has been up for sale. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2018, that the property was for sale for $1.395 million. It ended up selling for $1.6 million.

Two years later, Meghan and Harry, who share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, announced they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Following their 2020 royal exit, Meghan and Harry briefly returned to Canada before they decided to settle down in California to raise their family.

Since Meghan and Harry have stopped working for the royal family, the pair have focused on their charitable organizations including Archwell and the Invictus Games. The pair recently completed a tour of Colombia, where they met with local performers and government officials while visiting several locations in the South American country including a local school, theater and more.

During a panel for Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity, Meghan gushed about a major milestone Lilibet recently met.

“I think part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter,” she reflected in August. “And at 3, she has found her voice.”

Meghan added that she was so “proud’ of her daughter and she hopes that other young women can also do the same in their environments.