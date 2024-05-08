Meghan Trainor knows how to make them look — and it starts with a marriage pact.

The singer, 30, shared during the Tuesday, May 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she used to make flirty long-term deals with people she was interested in before she wed Daryl Sabara.

“I did it like a safety net,” she said. “It was my way of flirting too, before my husband . I remember I would do a marriage pact with people I chose. I don’t know if they were fully in it, but I was like, ‘You and me in 20 years, if nothing happens, we should link up.’”

It became abundantly clear Trainor wouldn’t be following through with any of those pacts after being set up with Sabara, 31, by her pal Chloë Grace Moretz in 2016. “I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” the singer revealed on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show that same year. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever.’”

Moretz decided to set Trainor up with the Spy Kids star, who she referred to as “the nicest guy in the world.” Following one year of dating, the pair got engaged in 2017.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!!” Trainor declared via Instagram. “For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess.”

The pair tied the knot in 2019, going on to welcome sons Riley and Barry in 2021 and 2023, respectively. As the happy family continues to grow, Trainor hinted that there may be more kids on the way.

“I’m going to try to get to four [kids]. I’m going to try to create four. We’ll see what happens after three. I’m not doing less than that. I need three,” she told Parents in 2022. “When I saw Riley in the NICU, all hooked up to these wires, I just saw the most adorable baby redhead I’ve ever seen. And I thought, ‘Oh! We have to make more.'”