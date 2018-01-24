In the seven months since she began her role as a Today host, viewers have witnessed Megyn Kelly’s tension-filled conversations with Jane Fonda (the iconic actress bristled when Kelly asked about her plastic surgery) and Debra Messing, who said she was “dismayed” by comments Kelly made during their segment in September. But when the cameras stop rolling, Kelly, 47, can count on cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to have her back.

Despite reports the women are feuding, “there is no tension at all,” a source insists in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The ladies are all friends and supportive of each other.”

A second insider told Us last year that Kelly “gets along great” with the entire team at the NBC morning show. “They are all rooting for her.”

Guthrie showed her support for the former Fox News anchor following her buzzed-about September interview with Fonda. In a Watch What Happens Live appearance later that month, Guthrie noted she’s also asked guests about plastic surgery, adding of Kelly, “I think she’s awesome.”

Guthrie, 46, has similarly positive things to say about coanchor Kotb, 53, who replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired in November amid sexual misconduct allegations. As the first-ever female duo to helm Today, “something really . . . positive has happened,” Guthrie explained on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on January 17. Added Kotb of their dynamic: “We had an instant thing.”

As Kotb and Guthrie head to South Korea to cover February’s Winter Olympics, Kelly will stay back in New York City. But a source previously told Us that Kelly doesn’t feel iced out. “There’s zero strain,” said the insider. Noting Kelly’s show is experiencing “such momentum” recently, the source added: “It just made sense to keep her in New York.”

