Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for Referring to Prince Harry as Her Husband

Not a fan. Megyn Kelly did not hold back about her issues with Meghan Markle — particularly when it concerns the Duchess of Sussex’s references to Prince Harry.

During a new episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, November 2, Kelly, 41, questioned the way Meghan, 42, refers to her husband, Harry, 38.

“We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know,” the talk show host said.

The comments came one day after Meghan offered a glimpse at her home life with Harry. “It does, it feels like a whirlwind,” the Suits alum, who shares 3-year-old son Archie and daughter Lili, 16 months, with the Duke of Sussex, explained during the Tuesday, November 1, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast. “I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it. To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

Meghan admitted she was expecting her morning routing to “only get more chaotic” as her kids get older. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up,” she continued. “I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

The Bench author, who married Harry in 2018, gushed about how her view on life has changed since expanding her family. “I first just had Archie, now I’m a mom of a daughter,” she said. “And whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how [Lili] is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models.”

Meghan and the BetterUp CIO welcomed their daughter after their 2021 move from the U.K. to California. The twosome previously made headlines in 2020 when they announced their plans to step away from their working roles in the royal family. One year later, they confirmed that the decision was made permanent and moved to the U.S.

Harry later reflected on how the decision to move affected his state of mind. “Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well,” the Invictus Games founder said during an interview with Today in April. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara, [California].”

The Spare author also praised his new routine as a father. “What’s a Wednesday like? It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible. This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be,” he added. “When your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate work from them because they kind of overlap. I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else.”