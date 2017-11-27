Fighting back. Melania Trump’s office is responding to claims made in a Vanity Fair article on Friday, November 26, that she did not want to be first lady.

“One again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions,” a statement from a FLOTUS’ spokesperson to CNN reads. “As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as first lady and as a supportive wife and mother. As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”

The profile, which was written by Sarah Ellison and titled “‘She Didn’t Want This Come Hell Or High Water:’ Inside Melania Trump’s Secretive East Wing,” says a longtime friend of the Trumps claimed Melania, 47, did not want to be first lady.

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the quote from the unnamed friend reads. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone is also quoted in the piece about Melania’s role in Donald’s presidential campaign.

“She knew it was in his blood,” Stone told the publication. “He always wanted to run. She is the one who pushed him to run just by saying run or do not run. I don’t think she was ever too crazy about it.”

Stone continued, “She said, ‘It’s not my thing. It’s Donald’s thing.'”

Melania spoke to Us Weekly about being criticized in the public eye in 2015, six months before her husband, 71, was named the Republican presided nominee.

“It’s part of being famous, the criticism every day, but also positive stuff every day,” Melania told Us at the time. “It becomes very normal. I don’t mind because I know that it will happen.”

She added, “You have to have thick skin.”

