A well-rounded resume! Melissa Rivers rose to fame as a TV host alongside her mother, the late Joan Rivers, as they made headlines critiquing celebrity outfits on Fashion Police through the years as an unstoppable mother-daughter duo.

“I miss her every day and people are like, ‘Do you hear her talking to you all the time?’ I’m like, ‘Unfortunately, yes,’” Melissa, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018 of her mother, who died four years earlier. “If you have a good relationship with anyone, you will miss them every day and especially with a mom. You’re going to miss them all the time.”

She added at the time: “Grief is so isolating yet it’s universal. It’s something everybody goes through at some point in their lives. I can’t believe it’s already four years, especially because I’m still going through storage!”

The “Group Text with Melissa Rivers” podcast host, who is the mother of 21-year-old son Cooper, used her mother’s legacy as the inspiration for her new memoir. Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman is set for a Tuesday, April 12, release.

Scroll down to learn more about Melissa:

1. I play tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball.

2. I’ve been riding horses my entire life. Now I’m learning how to play polo.

3. I was an assistant coach for my son’s fourth-grade football team. Now I’m a lacrosse mom.

4. I can fall asleep anywhere — literally anywhere.

5. Hence, I’m a nap enthusiast.

6. Green Tabasco hot sauce makes everything taste better for me.

7. I ate chocolate Pop-Tarts for breakfast every day from high school until I was 23.

8. I’m seriously clumsy.

9. I have a scar on my left foot from surfing.

10. I had a huge crush on Mark Hamill after seeing the original Star Wars. I wore my Star Wars T-shirt when I met him!

11. I sang the Oscar Mayer bologna song for my Juilliard School audition. Shockingly, I didn’t get in.

12. I’m a die-hard Eagles fan.

13. I’m addicted to Crystal Light iced tea.

14. I can’t eat anything that resembles what it looked like when it was alive.

15. In high school, I had a summer job setting up chairs and umbrellas at a beach club.

16. I have three tattoos and an odd number of ear piercings.

17. I still believe that the right haircut will change my life.

18. I love cashmere sweaters.

19. A white T-shirt and jeans are my uniform.

20. Vodka and Fresca is my favorite drink. I add a twist of lime if I’m feeling fancy.

21. I don’t like it when my foods touch each other on my plate.

22. I’m allergic to bee stings.

23. Thousand Island dressing is my jam.

24. I could recite my mother Joan Rivers’ act by the age of 8 and can still do it now.

25. My first real job in the entertainment industry was as a research assistant at Rescue 911. I also had a college internship at Entertainment Tonight.

