Melissa Rivers is engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years, Steve Mitchel, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Melissa Rivers is thrilled to announce her engagement to her boyfriend of over a year and a half, Steve Mitchel,” a rep for the TV host, 55, tells Us in a statement. “[Steve] proposed last month on a beach in Mexico. The couple is enjoying being engaged and are in total bliss!”

According to People, Rivers met the attorney during a Didi Hirsch Mental Health and Suicide Prevention event. (Rivers serves on the board of the organization.)

Rivers was previously married to John Endicott, with whom she shares 22-year-old son Cooper. They split in 2003. After their divorce was settled, Rivers swore that she would never tie the knot again.

Rivers later dated Jason Zimmerman and Mark Rousso prior to connecting with Mitchel. Though marriage was not on her horizon, Rivers had briefly pondered potentially expanding her family again through adoption.

“A lot of people told me how incredibly difficult it would be for me to do. I’m over 50. I’m a single person, I’m sure I could make it work, but I’ve really come to the conclusion that I’m not sure it would be fair to a child,” she said during an April 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, changing her tune. “You know, I’m not a hundred percent sure that it would be fair. Am I completely out of the market? No, but I don’t want to … people are like, ‘Oh well you could do special needs and they’re giving them a wonderful life.’ And I do think about that stuff, but I also think, is it really fair?”

She continued at the time: “You have to check yourself and put someone else’s needs in front of what you or someone else, in front of what you want. Do I still want it? 100%. Do I think is the right thing to do? I’m not sure anymore. And believe me, I’ve cried a lot at nights with that realization.”

While Rivers put her adoption dreams on the back burner, she’s a proud supporter of Cooper’s endeavors. “I was an assistant coach for my son’s fourth-grade football team. Now I’m a lacrosse mom,” she quipped to Us in April 2022.

Melissa rose to fame as one of the cohosts of Fashion Police alongside her late mother, Joan Rivers. Joan died in September 2014 at the age of 81.