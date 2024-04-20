Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and Tony Award–winning actor and comedian Martin Short have been close friends for nearly a decade.

The two first called public attention to their friendship backstage of the Broadway production of It’s Only a Play in 2015. Short had joined the cast to play James Wicker, and Streep showed her support by attending a performance in February of that year. Since then, the two have had their fair share of awards show interactions, dinner dates and even more Broadway viewings together.

Streep and Short appeared to get even closer when Streep joined the cast for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building starring Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. She portrayed Short’s onscreen lover and struggling actress, Loretta Durkin. Despite his long career in Hollywood and close friendship with the Devil Wears Prada star, Short admitted he was nervous to work with Streep.

“It was one of the great thrills of my life,” Short said at a “For Your Consideration” event captured by The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024. “In fact, the first day of shooting — which was rare because I’m not brand new — I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

Streep and Short’s onscreen chemistry and interactions at the 2024 Golden Globes and AFI Awards sparked romance rumors which were quickly denied by Short.

“We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends,” Short stated during an appearance on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast in January 2024.

Keep scrolling to see Streep and Short’s friendship through the years:

February 2015

Short joined the Broadway cast of It’s Only a Play as James Wicker and Streep supported him by attending the February 3 performance. The two posed for a photo together backstage.

June 2017

Short and Streep sat next to each other at the AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala to honor Diane Keaton. They were also joined by Martin, longtime friend to Short and costar on Only Murders in the Building.

February 2023

Streep, Short and Martin partied together at the opening night after-party for Broadway’s Pictures From Home.

August to October 2023

Streep joined season 3 of OMITB portraying Loretta Durkin, Short’s onscreen lover. Following the season 3 finale, it was confirmed the series was renewed for a fourth season, and later confirmed in February 2024 that Streep would return to reprise her role.

January 2024

Streep and Short were seated next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Their close interactions sparked dating rumors as photos were shared of the two laughing together and having fun. The OMITB cast members reunited on the red carpet at the AFI Awards together on January 12. Streep and Short sat next to each other again and were captured sharing smiles.

Short made an appearance on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast later that month and cleared up the romance rumors.

“We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends,” he stated at the time.

February 2024

After debunking the rumors, Short and Streep were seen having dinner with a group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

March 2024

The two stepped out into the streets of New York City and attended a performance of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. Streep and Short posed with Krystal Joy Brown, who stars as Gussie in the production, for Instagram.

“I think I can safely speak for the entire cast and company by saying that performing for Meryl Streep and Martin Short is a dream come true!” Brown captioned her post.