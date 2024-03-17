Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Meryl Streep and Martin Short See ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway After Denying Romance Rumors 

By
Meryl Streep and Martin Short See ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway After Denying Romance Rumors
Meryl Streep and Martin Short at The AFI Awards Luncheon on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have taken their friendship to Broadway, attending a performance of the revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

“Meryl & Martin Short?!?! I am absolutely floored,” Merrily cast member Krystal Joy Brown wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 16, sharing backstage pics after the show. “I performed for these two legends and they were so kind & effusive about our show and said some kind words to me I will NEVER forget.”

Streep, 74, and Short, 73, stood on either side of Brown, 37, in her post-show snap, all smiles as they twinned in black.

Streep and Short also met up with the entire cast — led by actors Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez — on the stage.

“You were wonderful! What a show,” Streep gushed to the cast, per footage shared by Brown. “Must be a joy. Hope it is. That’ll be nice.”

Short, meanwhile, was whistling “Growing Up” (a song from the musical) in the background before Mendez, 41, asked if the pair would pose for another photo with the whole cast.

Meryl Streep, Krystal Joy Brown and Martin Short. Courtesy of Krystal Joy Brown/Instagram

Before the show, Streep and Short were spotted in X footage looking cozy on a couch in the lounge of NYC’s Hudson Theatre.

Streep and Short have gotten closer since the Oscar winner joined his Only Murders in the Building for season 3. After Streep’s Loretta served as the love interest for Short’s Oliver Putnam, rumors swirled that they were an item in real life.

“They are just very good friends, nothing more,” Short’s rep told The Messenger in January, denying the reports.

The pair continued to fuel dating rumors, especially after they both attended the Golden Globes later in January. (They were both nominated for their OMITB roles but each lost.)

While the duo have shut down dating speculation, they’ve remained close all thanks to their OMITB bond.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short on ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Patrick Harbron/Hulu

“It was one of the great thrills of my life,” Short said during a March For Your Consideration event. “In fact, the first day of shooting — which was rare because I’m not brand new — I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

During the panel, Streep revealed that she called up the producers to ask for a role.

“I was a huge fan of the show, but I also just wanted to have some fun because the world is pretty sh–ty right now,” she quipped.

Streep will return to OMITB for season 4, which is currently in production, alongside Short and costars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

