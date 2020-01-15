Party time! Get your swimsuits ready, because the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is set to get a major makeover just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, January 15, Hakkasan Group — a global hospitality company behind venues such as Omnia Nightclub and Herringbone Las Vegas — announced its plans to revitalize Wet Republic with a multi-million dollar redesign. The revamp of Wet Republic would require the hotspot to undergo a remodeling of its architectural and audio-visual design.

To get the job done, Hakkasan Group recruited Rockwell Group to help with the renovation, using the venue’s current layout to their benefit. The project is slated to be completed and debut later this year.

“Wet Republic is a renowned daylife leader not only in Las Vegas, but around the world,” Derek Silberstein, executive vice president of nightlife for Hakkasan Group, said in a press release. “Our reputation is anchored by crafting remarkable experiences for our guests. The revamp of Wet Republic and its impressive new offerings allows us to continue to do so on an unprecedented level.”

Guests who visit the Las Vegas strip staple after the revamp will get to enjoy its additional plunge pools, a newly designed artist performance area, improved furniture and more. Other changes set to debut include the introduction of new state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, a feature that no other Las Vegas day club has.

Visitors will also get to enjoy shows with major acts, including Zedd, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Martin Garrix and Illenium. Tickets to such performances and the Wet Republic experience this summer are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, February 4, at wetrepublic.com.