A social media mistake. Mia Farrow admitted that she regrets her recent headline-making tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I shouldn’t tweet without thinking,” the Rosemary’s Baby actress, 78, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, April 26. “I adore them. I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her and how much the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together, and how perhaps Harry may have been saying a lot of things that will make that more difficult.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that she wishes she could take back the social media post. “I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty,” Farrow explained. “And I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say, but I didn’t intend it to be. I deleted it and I saw how offended people were. But that’s what I was thinking.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles native tweeted, “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.”

Some Twitter users quickly blasted Farrow for the message, wondering what specifically had prompted her thought. The Duke of Sussex, 38, released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January, but the former actress, 41, has stayed quiet since the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, debuted in December 2022.

Farrow, for her part, thinks the Duchess of Sussex “shares so many” qualities with Diana, who died at age 36 in a 1997 car crash. “It’s great that they left England, because that’s impossible,” the Broadway Danny Rose star added. “I just want those two boys to be together.”

The What Falls Away author added that she’s “never met” Harry or his brother, Prince William, but she’s still invested in their relationship because of how much she respected Diana.

“I shouldn’t even care. We all care,” Farrow continued. “We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died, though. I never met her. And we cared about the little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.”

Tension between the brothers has been at an all-time high since the publication of Spare, in which Harry claimed his brother, 40, once physically fought over his relationship with Meghan. The Prince of Wales has not publicly commented on the allegations in the book, but royal expert Nick Bullen recently told Us Weekly that the duo are still not on speaking terms.

“My understanding is there have been no discussions between Harry and William. That it’s absolutely radio silence,” the True Royalty TV editor-in-chief exclusively said earlier this month. “It’s a very big void.”

Harry is set to return to the U.K. for the Saturday, May 6, coronation of his father, King Charles III, and some royal watchers are hoping for a reunion between the brothers. An insider recently told Us, however, that the pair won’t let their falling out steal the focus from their dad’s big day.

“Obviously, they are brothers first and emotions are always there,” the source explained earlier this month. “But they know how to act in front of the cameras. They’ve been in front of them their whole life.”

