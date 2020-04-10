Mia Farrow reached out to fans for support after revealing that her adopted daughter, Quincy, was hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The 75-year-old Rosemary’s Baby star shared an update on her 26-year-old daughter’s health via Twitter on Friday, April 10, and received a wave of love from her followers during her family’s difficult time. “A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow wrote. “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, was adopted by Farrow shortly after she gave birth to son Ronan Farrow, now 32. In a 2013 Vanity Fair profile of his mother, the Pulitzer Prize winner admitted he was “so proud” of the diversity that defines his blended family.

“I grew up across the table from Moses, who has cerebral palsy, and next to my sister Quincy, born of a drug-addicted inner-city mother, and Minh, who is blind,” Ronan explained at the time. “I could never have understood what it means to grow up blind or with cerebral palsy. I saw problems and needs, so the next thing you think is: OK, what are you going to do about it?”

At the time of the Vanity Fair interview, Quincy was attending college with interest in becoming an aid worker. Now, she’s married and has a daughter named Coretta.

“Indescribable joy when my kids come to visit – and now they come with their own children. It’s like a dream,” the Death on the Nile actress captioned a sweet photo of the three generations of Farrow women in December 2018.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Pink have all opened up about their own battles with the illness. After revealing that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had both recovered from COVID-19, Pink, 40, admitted that facing the virus was “the scariest thing” she’s “ever been through.”

“Every day was just some new symptom,” the Grammy winner explained to Ellen Degeneres earlier this month. “I think when people started explaining what this disease is, it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everybody what to look for.”

