Michael Bublé’s rep says the singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are being bullied online after a video of him elbowing her sparked concern.

“Anyone who watches them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love,” his representative told E! News on Thursday, April 16. “[The allegations are] a failed effort of cyber bullying.”

The statement came after the Grammy winner, 44, found himself under fire for jabbing an elbow into the actress’ side and pulling her closer to him during a recent livestream.

Following social media backlash, the Argentinian model, 32, came to her husband’s defense. “It is incredible how some human beings are!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. “While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family.”

She went on to write, “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers. [These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”

The couple tied the knot in March 2011 and started growing their family two years later. Noah, 6, arrived in 2013, followed by Elias, 4, and Vida, 20 months, in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Their eldest was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, recovering one year later after chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended,” Bublé recalled in an October 2018 Carpool Karaoke appearance. “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”