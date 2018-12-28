It’s over for actor Michael Fishman and wife Jennifer Briner.

The pair confirmed to TMZ on Friday, December 28, that they have filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Fishman, 37, is best known for his role as D.J. Conner on Roseanne and its subsequent spinoff, The Conners. He married Briner in 1999 and the pair share two children.

The actor told TMZ on Friday that his breakup from his wife of nearly two decades is amicable. Fishman also claimed the twosome called it quits in June 2017, but their divorce was delayed.

Roseanne, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997, returned to ABC in 2018. The rebooted series was canceled following one season, however, after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, went viral.

Fishman released a lengthy statement via Twitter in June after news of the cancellation broke: “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved. I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contrdicting [sic] my beliefs and outlook on life and society. … We must stand up against; bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

Weeks later, the network announced that, with the exception of Barr, all of the characters would return for a spinoff titled The Conners.

The Conners returns to ABC January 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

