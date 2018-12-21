Michael Rapaport is “Side to Side” with Ariana Grande in a Photoshopped photo he posted to Twitter on Thursday, December 20.

The photo, originally taken on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, is altered so that Rapaport’s face covers Pete Davidson’s, making it seem like the 48-year-old is posing next to Grande. (Grande and the Saturday Night Live star called off their engagement in October.)

“When Thank You,Next is really life!!!” he wrote in his tweet, which came a day after another in which the Atypical actor graded the 25-year-old’s appearance.

“Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s [sic] hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks,” he wrote on Wednesday, December 19.

Rapaport also slammed Kim Kardashian on Wednesday after the 38-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself posing in a bikini.

“You hate yourself,” he wrote in a comment on the pic.

The comedian discussed both women on his “I Am Rapaport” podcast on Tuesday, December 18. “You know who you gotta watch out for? Ariana Grande,” he said. “Because Kim Kardashian and the Kardashians, they’re career killers. Ariana Grande … she got mother f—kers all f—ked up in the game. Talk about a f—k game that must be truly insane. Ariana Grande got the teenybopper s—t going on. She got mother f—kers bent out of shape and flip their f—king wigs.” Grande and Kardashian have yet to respond to his controversial remarks.

Rapaport is married to actress Kebe Dunn and shares two children with ex-wife Nichole Beattie. He’s best known for roles in the ‘90s films Deep Blue Sea, True Romance and Beautiful Girls.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!