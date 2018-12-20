Michael Rapaport took aim at another celebrity after his controversial comments about Ariana Grande: Kim Kardashian.

The My Name is Earl actor, 48, responded to a photo the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, posted of herself in a bikini on Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, with the caption, “I need a spray tan.”

“You hate yourself,” Rapaport commented on the pic.

Noah Cyrus was quick to defend the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, replying, “bruh. Why you soooo mad. stop attacking women for likes.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prison Break alum came under fire for a tweet he posted about the “Thank U, Next” singer, 25.

“Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s [sic] hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks,” he wrote on a photo of the Grammy nominee throwing up the peace sign.

Rapaport responded to the backlash with another tweet on Wednesday, writing, ” … Talk s–t about Arianna [sic] Grande & I hate Women? #Eat3Dwycks.”

It’s not the first time the comedian has taken a jab at Hollywood: On Saturday, December 15, he posted a now-deleted video of himself imitating Kanye West and Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live star, 25, defended the Yeezy designer, 41, for speaking up about his mental health issues.

“I don’t do impressions, but this is my impression of Pete Davidson and Kanye West,” Rapaport said in the clip. “Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh … Ariana Grande. Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh … Drake. Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh … Ariana Grande. Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh … Drake.”

Davidson, who split from Grande in October after a four-month engagement, criticized his ex earlier on Saturday for wading into the “Stronger” rapper’s feud with Drake.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” the SNL comedian wrote on Instagram. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

The Going Places actor subsequently posted a message about not wanting “to live on this earth anymore,” then deleted his account.

That same day, West tweeted that Grande’s message about “grown men arguing online” on Thursday, December 13, had “weighed on his mental health.”

Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note.

Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down.

Sincerely.

I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 15, 2018

Rapaport explained his video on Saturday, tweeting, “Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note. Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Rapaport, Grande and Kardashian for comment.

