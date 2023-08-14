Only Michael Rapaport could connect The Real Housewives of New York City to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, August 13, Rapaport, 53, fielded a series of Bravo-related questions, including his thoughts on the season 14 RHONY cast not being impressed by Erin Lichy serving Pringles and caviar.

“I’m looking into the camera about this. Erin, anytime you are serving caviar, let me know. I don’t know what you guys are talking about. I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, they had a wall of caviar,” Rapaport said. “I still have some saved over!”

Andy Cohen was surprised by the casual name-drop. “How have you been on this show 87 times and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” he asked.

“Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from there — I was shoving it down,” Rapaport responded. “Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there.”

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in 2000, one year after Rapaport’s four-episode stint on Friends. The actor played Gary, a police officer who dated Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), on season 5.

“They were all really nice. They were all great to me,” Rapaport told Us Weekly in 2021 about appearing on the sitcom. “I was just impressed [with them]. People think that s—t happens on its own. They’re very, very, very good comedic actors.”

While Rapaport didn’t have as much experience as Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, he felt welcomed by the group.

“I think that was my first sitcom and I didn’t know what the f—k I was doing,” he told Us. “They all couldn’t have been nicer. When you’re making $1 million dollars a week, it tends to put you in a good mood. I was just happy to be there. It was dope being there.”

Rapaport went on to reference Aniston and Pitt’s romance. “Jennifer was with Brad Pitt at the time,” he said, adding that while Pitt wasn’t on set when he was, the vibe of the cast was “exactly what you would think it was.”

Aniston and Pitt’s marriage ended in 2005. It’s unclear if they still have caviar on ice from the nuptials a la Rapaport.