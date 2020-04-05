Michelle Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, revealed that his 15-year-old daughter Brielle’s pressure numbers aren’t stable following her skateboarding accident.

“I guess it’s important to share the good and the bad. We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow),” he captioned a series of photos of the doctor’s and nurses taking care of his daughter via Instagram on Saturday, April 4. “This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized.”

He continued, “They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace. She will most likely not like the brace.”

The teen has been on life support since Monday, March 30, after she suffered a “terrible” skateboarding accident. Brielle later underwent surgery to relieve swelling on her brain.

Ryan noted that since he arrived at the hospital “her pressure number has been all over the place, which is not good.” He added that doctors have attempted to take her off of the medication Propofol but “her pressure number shoots up.”

Ryan concluded by thanking everyone for “all the thoughts, prayers and actions” and revealed that he and Michelle, 39, had a truck delivered with food and drinks for the doctors and nurses at the hospital.

One day earlier, Ryan shared a CT scan of his daughter’s head along with some other pics from the hospital and wrote that the imaging “gave us a bunch of good news.”

“The bruising and swelling in Brie’s head has gone down. No new swelling. Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein,” he captioned a CT scan of his daughter’s head via Instagram along with other pictures from the hospital.

Michelle shared via her Instagram Story explained that Brielle had a “rough day today” in the intensive care unit.

“The hospital is taking all precautions and being very strict about parents visiting. One parent per 24 hour period. Brielles brain pressure is still not consistent and every day that goes by is so lonely. I miss her so much,” the Bachelor alum explained in a video while wearing a face mask.

The Utah native revealed on Wednesday, April 1, that she regretted raising Brielle as a friend instead of making being her mother a priority.

“I know it’s not helpful in this situation but it’s where I’m at. Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her. I only get her half of the week. I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom. I regret a lot of things today,” Michelle said via Instagram.