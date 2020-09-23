Leaning on God. Jana Kramer proudly revealed that husband Mike Caussin renewed his commitment to his faith earlier this year.

“’February 16th 2020 I got baptized again,’” Caussin, 33, writes in the couple’s book, The Good Fight, as revealed by Kramer, 36, via Instagram on Wednesday, September 23. “’After four years of fighting my shame, my demons, my secrets, and my lies, I was fully ready to recommit my life to Christ…to admit that I need him in my life, that I love him, and that finally for the first time in over ten years, I KNOW that he loves me without any exception, and that I deserve his love’ – Mike (Chapter 8. Pray on it).”

The One Tree Hill alum went on to share photos and videos from the baptism. “Chapter 8 we talk about how faith has not only changed our marriage but ourselves,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “So very proud. All the tears and joy.”

Kramer and Caussin, who share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 21 months, have weathered several trials during their relationship. The pair married in May 2015 and dealt with his infidelity and sex addiction battle in the public eye. They have been open about their issues in the past and have now given fans an even more in-depth view at their lives in their memoir.

The country singer divulged earlier this week that pal Hilarie Burton reached out to her ahead of the book’s release. “She texted me and was like, ‘Hey, are you good? I saw your post.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, it was just a really crappy day. We didn’t do things right in front of the kids and we argued, and that was sitting really heavy with me,’” Kramer explained on the Monday, September 21, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast. “And I said, ‘We’ve got this book coming out and I feel like kind of a fraud. How can I be saying to do this when I didn’t do it right the other day and he didn’t do it right the other day?’”

The actress further detailed her worries surrounding the aftermath of the memoir. “My fear is that — what if something happens and then, let’s say, we end up getting divorced,” she admitted. “Well, where is the success for the person that reads this book?”

She added: “So I guess that’s my grand fear, because … I want someone to have hope. I really want that and it makes me sad to think about. I don’t want to be the reason for someone to lose hope.”