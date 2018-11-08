Gone to the dogs — literally! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce plan to bring a third wheel on their honeymoon in the form of their Golden Retriever, Mosley.

The couple, who got married on November 1, told Us Weekly that while they haven’t decided on a post-nuptial vacation destination just yet, wherever they go will need to be pet-friendly.

“We have a Golden Retriever that is just such a sweet man, so we know we have to somehow bring him as a family trip, so we’re trying to include him,” Sorrentino explained to Us on Saturday, November 3.

The lucky pooch, who has had his own Instagram account since 2013, is a staple in the twosome’s lives, taking naps and dips in the pool with the newlyweds on a regular basis.

The pair said their “I Dos” at the The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, after nearly seven months of engagement.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” they said in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

Sorrentino’s castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were all on-hand to witness the ceremony, with Farley’s 4-year-old daughter with estranged husband Roger Mathews, Meilani, and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughter with husband Jionni LaValle, Giovanna, serving as flower girls. Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, was also in attendance, as was the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Ariana.

The twosome told Us that with any luck, their fur baby will soon have a little brother or sister to play with, as well. “We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said, adding, “We’re happy to start a family now.”

