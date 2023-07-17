While playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament, Miles Teller and Chace Crawford took a break to let loose on the green.

“Don’t think, just do. Team Pretty Boy having fun at the American Century Championship,” read the caption of a TikTok video shared on Sunday, July 17, during the tournament in Lake Tahoe.

In the clip, Teller, 36, moves his hips to Bad Bunny’s song “Chambea” — much to the excitement of onlookers. As the fans start to cheer, he looks to the camera and smiles but briefly stops dancing to focus on the other golfers.

Crawford, 37, who was standing in front of Teller, turns around and says something to his fellow competitor before swaying to the music himself. The crowd cheers even louder as Crawford and Teller shake their hips with their golf clubs outstretched.

Teller and Crawford were among many who participated in the annual celebrity golf tournament along with Colin Jost, Aaron Rodgers and more. While neither Crawford nor Teller took home the win — Steph Curry walked away victorious after making an impressive hole in one — the pair still kept spirits high.

Nearly three years before this weekend’s matchup, Crawford and Teller hit the green together in Glendale, California. The actors practiced their swings with an instructor in August 2020 before taking the course by themselves.

Though they share a love for golf, the duo’s friendship extends beyond the world of sports. In June 2022, Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, shared a TikTok video of her husband and Crawford dancing shirtless in a kitchen while wearing cowboy hats.

“#TopGunMode 🧎🏻‍♀️you wanted the long version? Anything else 💅🏼,” Sperry, 30, teased.

Teller held a puppy in the now-viral clip while Crawford clutched a pool cue and a loaf of bread. An upbeat tune played in the background as the pals danced.

While Teller isn’t on TikTok himself, he has become a sensation on the app thanks to his iconic scenes in Top Gun: Maverick, which led to a series of fan edits last summer.

“I don’t have Instagram or TikTok or anything, but I know my wife, I’ll just see her on her phone and then she’ll start cracking up. And so then she shares with me what’s going on,” he explained in a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight after the film’s release. “But I mean, yeah. It’s great. If it brings people in the theater or, I don’t know, gets some new fans maybe for me? That’s all good.”