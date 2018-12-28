Being environmentally conscious can be romantic too! Miley Cyrus’ personal touch was all over the décor at her wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

Vroom Vroom Balloon in Nashville, Tennessee, provided the floaty decorations for the Sunday, December 23, nuptials.

“We helped with all the balloons [shown] in the pictures — the big organic installation, the ‘Mr. & Mrs.’ and one personalized by hand and some other various balloons,” a source told In Touch about the gorgeous accents provided by the company. “The color scheme was the pastels. She did a lot of soft, beautiful pastels and rose gold accents. All the latex balloons are 100 percent organic and biodegradable.”

The source also noted that Cyrus, 26, is a frequent customer. “It was really lovely. We’re thrilled she chose us. We appreciated that she chose someone local in her hometown. I think she really, really likes balloons,” she said. “We did the balloons as well for her birthday that she posted and her 4th of July installation. She seems to be a big fan of ours in 2018.”

The Hannah Montana alum confirmed her marriage to Hemsworth, 28, on Wednesday, December 26, after photos of the ceremony were shared on Instagram over the weekend. “10 years later …..” Cyrus captioned an Instagram pic of the Last Song costars hugging in their wedding attire.

The Hunger Games actor followed suit, posting the same shot and writing, “My love.”

Cyrus also gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the afterparty in an Instagram Story video. In the clip, she danced to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” while her groom joined in.

Us Weekly confirmed that the duo got their marriage license on December 18.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Australia native began dating in 2009 and got engaged in June 2012. Though the couple split in September 2013, they reunited in January 2016.

