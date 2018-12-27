Signed, sealed, delivered … well, almost. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth quietly filed for their marriage license on December 18, five days before their secret Tennessee wedding, a Williamson County clerk confirms to Us Weekly. The clerk adds that the pair have 30 days to sign the license and mail it back so the paperwork is complete.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot on Sunday, December 23, in an intimate ceremony in the “Malibu” singer’s hometown. The Hannah Montana alum confirmed the nuptials by posting several black-and-white pictures of the couple via Instagram on Wednesday, December 26. “10 years later …..” she captioned one of the photos, referring to the time since they first met while filming The Last Song, which was released in March 2010.

The former Disney star wore a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown, which cost $8,600, while the Isn’t It Romantic actor donned a suit and sneakers. “This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….” Cyrus wrote in another caption and “12.23.18” alongside a third pic. Hemsworth, meanwhile, shared a sweet photo embracing his new wife and simply said, “My love.”

Members of both the stars’ families — including the “Wrecking Ball” songstress’ mom, Tish, and sisters Noah and Brandi, as well as the Hunger Games actor’s brothers, Luke and Chris — were present when they said “I do.”

“Secrets out!!” Brandi, 31, wrote on a screenshot of Miam’s wedding picture on her Instagram Story. “So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin.’”

Nicholas Sparks, the author of The Last Song, wasn’t there for the ceremony, but he was thrilled that the costars found love with each other in real life. “This makes me so happy,” he tweeted shortly after the LOL actress confirmed their marriage. “Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong.”

The newlyweds went through a trying time shortly before getting hitched, with California’s Woolsey wildfires burning down their Malibu home in November. “Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that,” a source told Us Wednesday. “They are a perfect match.”

The couple started dating shortly after meeting on the Last Song set in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They called off the engagement in 2013, but reconnected two years later.

