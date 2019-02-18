A night to remember. Miley Cyrus previously called her December wedding to Liam Hemsworth “amazing”— and it was partially thanks to the Disney Channel alum’s humor!

Cyrus, 26, shared multiple never-before-seen pictures from the intimate Nashville ceremony on Instagram over the weekend, but a few stood out: one of the former Hannah Montana star pretending to smoke her green-and-white bouquet, one of her biting the bouquet and one of her using the bouquet as an imitation penis.

“My mama told me this bouquet is for holding and traditions sake…. not eating …. or smoking….. or using as a metaphorical ‘penis’ / unicorn horn,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer captioned a snapshot of herself and her mom, Tish Cyrus, on Sunday, February 17. “But …. I did it anyway. Sorry mom. @tishcyrus.”

Tish, 51, didn’t want her daughter to use the floral arrangement as an NSFW prop at the time, but she now has a great attitude over Miley’s antics. Tish commented on the former Voice coach’s post: “You crazy… But i love you so much! ha.”

On Valentine’s Day, the “Malibu” songstress posted a few black-and-white pics of herself and Hemsworth, 29, at the wedding. “My Valentine every single day @liamhemsworth,” she wrote along with one photo of the couple making funny faces. She captioned alongside another that showed the duo locked in a romantic embrace, “Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth.”

The pair tied the knot on December 23, 2018, after nearly a decade together. The Isn’t It Romantic actor, 29, told Sunday TODAY on Friday, February 15, that he “felt like it was time” to get married because the duo have “been through so much together over the last 10 years.”

“I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person,” Hemsworth gushed. “It was a really special day.”

