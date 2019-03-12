Miley Cyrus is still a fan of ex Nick Jonas, and clearly, the feeling is mutual! The two pop stars had a cute Instagram DM exchange regarding an old photo of the 26-year-old from her years as a Jonas Brothers fangirl.

Cyrus posted a screenshot of the interaction to Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, showing that she had sent the “Right Now” singer, 26, a photo of her wearing a Jonas Brother T-shirt. “Lols,” she wrote in the message.

Jonas responded, calling the pic “amazing.” He added: “These throwback shots have been 🔥.”

In her caption of the screenshot, Cyrus — who shared a series of throwback pics with celebs including Taylor Swift on Sunday, March 10, in honor of International Women’s Day — wrote, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The pair dated from June 2006 to December 2007, with Cyrus later revealing that Jonas was her “first love” and that their breakup was the “hardest day ever.” They briefly reconciled in 2009 but have since moved on with their respective spouses: Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra on December 1, while Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth three weeks later, on December 23.

Coincidentally, both Chopra, 36, and Hemsworth, 29, are costars in the movie Isn’t it Romantic, putting Cyrus and Jonas back in each other’s orbit. But the former couple “didn’t interact at all” at the rom-com’s Hollywood premiere last month, an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

Jonas did, however, praise Cyrus during an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Chart radio show on March 4. “She’s a real singer,” the Scream Queens alum said at the time. “But we knew that ‘cause we grew up with her. … We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalogue song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point, she was 16 and she was singing her ass off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!