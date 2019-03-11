Most epic tribute ever? Miley Cyrus gave a belated nod to all of her favorite ladies on Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 10, in honor of International Women’s Day, and her roster was a who’s who of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The “Malibu” singer, 26, posted shots of herself with fellow singers Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Adele and Selena Gomez in her homage to the female gender, plus a few with famous faces outside the music industry, such as the KarJenners, Hailey Bieber, Emily Osment (who played her adopted sister, Lilly Truscott, on Hannah Montana) and Emma Roberts.

The Last Song actress addressed the fact that she was two days late with her post — many stars, including Elizabeth Olsen and Duchess Meghan celebrated International Women’s Day on its designated day of March 8 — by noting that such a celebration shouldn’t have an expiration date. “Every Day Is National Women’s Day,” she captioned one of the snaps.

It’s not the first time the Grammy nominee has spoken out in support of women: Cyrus also gave a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles in January 2017.

“To know that I’m not alone in this dream that we are going to see become a reality brings me such hope, and hope is a crucial component in creating the world that we want to live in,” she said at the time. “We have to never stop believing. We have to never give up. We are living proof that we are stronger together.”

