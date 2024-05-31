Millie Bobby Brown Gives a Glimpse of Wedding Ring in New Beauty Video

Millie Bobby Brown shared a glimpse of her wedding ring while sharing her new nightly routine.

“Get un-ready with me using @florencebymills,” Brown, 20, captioned a Thursday, May 30, Instagram Reel. “In my PJs @florencebymillsfashion.”

The video was set to Billie Eilish’s new song “Blue” as Brown began her new beauty routine. The clip began with the Stranger Things star in her bathroom brushing her teeth as she was getting ready to turn in for the night.

While washing up, Brown adjusted her pajamas which gave fans a good view of a diamond on her ring finger. While fixing the purple cloud-shaped pimple patches on her face, Brown showed off a sparkly silver band on her opposite hand.

Brown showed off both rings again as she removed her contacts and applied a lip mask. The actress finished the video by braiding her hair and making a kissy face at the camera.

Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, secretly tied the knot earlier this month. The Sun reported on Friday, May 24, that the pair “quietly” exchanged their vows in front of their “closest family” members. The outlet also reported Brown and Bongiovi, 22, have plans for “a bigger ceremony” later this year.

After news of the couple’s wedding broke, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted relaxing in the Hamptons on Friday where the newlyweds were photographed donning their wedding rings.

Bongiovi’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi, gushed about the nuptials earlier this week.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” the rockstar said during a Tuesday, May 28, appearance on BBC’s The One Show. “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. In her official post, Brown quoted Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover” while showing off her engagement ring, which previously belonged to her mother.

Four months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Brown and Bongiovi were the happiest they could be as they prepared to enter the next phase of their relationship.

“Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly while noting that the twosome were planning their nuptials.

The insider added that Bongiovi was letting Brown “take the lead” on some of the major decisions, noting that Bongiovi wanted his bride “to be happy.”

“He’s an active participant in the planning of it all and is getting more excited every day,” the insider added.